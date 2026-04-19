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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Take On Marlins On April 19

William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .292 BA, .386 OBP and .458 SLG with a 12% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 10 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (1-1) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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