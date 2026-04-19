William Contreras And Brewers Take On Marlins On April 19

Contreras is hitting for a .292 BA, .386 OBP and .458 SLG with a 12% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 10 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (1-1) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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