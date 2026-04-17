William Contreras And Brewers Take On Marlins On April 17

Contreras is hitting for a .302 BA, .397 OBP and .460 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored nine runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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