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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Take On Marlins On April 17

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, April 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .302 BA, .397 OBP and .460 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored nine runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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