William Contreras And Brewers Face Dodgers On May 22

Contreras is hitting for a .289 BA, .361 OBP and .383 SLG with an 11.4% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 26 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 27 runs. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Justin Wrobleski (6-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season.

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