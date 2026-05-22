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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Face Dodgers On May 22

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, on Friday, May 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .289 BA, .361 OBP and .383 SLG with an 11.4% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 26 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 27 runs. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Justin Wrobleski (6-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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