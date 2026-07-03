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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Play Diamondbacks On July 3

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, July 3 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Contreras has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .293 BA, .358 OBP and .418 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 47 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Jose Cabrera (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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