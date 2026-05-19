FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Play Cubs On May 19

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .281 BA, .354 OBP and .380 SLG with an 11.5% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 24 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Cubs.

Ben Brown (1-1) starts for the Cubs, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News