William Contreras And Brewers Play Cubs On May 19

Contreras is hitting for a .281 BA, .354 OBP and .380 SLG with an 11.5% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 24 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Cubs.

Ben Brown (1-1) starts for the Cubs, his third this season.

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