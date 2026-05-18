William Contreras And Brewers Play Cubs On May 18

Contreras is hitting for a .277 BA, .353 OBP and .380 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 23 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Twins.

Shota Imanaga gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.32 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

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