William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Cardinals On July 6

Contreras is hitting for a .295 BA, .358 OBP and .416 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 47 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 51 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Dustin May makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.80 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

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