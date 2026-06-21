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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Face Braves On June 21

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Contreras has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .289 BA, .351 OBP and .399 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 41 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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