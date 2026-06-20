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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Play Braves On June 20

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .286 BA, .349 OBP and .398 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 41 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Chris Sale (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.30 ERA in 78 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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