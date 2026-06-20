William Contreras And Brewers Play Braves On June 20

Contreras is hitting for a .286 BA, .349 OBP and .398 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 41 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Chris Sale (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.30 ERA in 78 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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