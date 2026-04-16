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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Face Blue Jays On April 16

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .288 BA, .391 OBP and .458 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored nine runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (0-0) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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