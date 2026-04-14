William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 14

Contreras is hitting for a .260 BA, .373 OBP and .460 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored nine runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

The Blue Jays are sending Kevin Gausman (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.

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