Willi Castro And Rockies Take On Pirates On June 19

Castro is hitting for a .281 BA, .357 OBP and .406 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 32 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 31 runs. Castro has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Cubs.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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