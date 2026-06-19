Willi Castro And Rockies Take On Pirates On June 19
Willi Castro and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, on Friday, June 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Castro has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Castro is hitting for a .281 BA, .357 OBP and .406 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 32 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 31 runs. Castro has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Cubs.
Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.