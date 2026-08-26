FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies

Willi Castro

Colorado Rockies • #3 2B

Willi Castro And Rockies Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 26

Willi Castro and his Colorado Rockies will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Castro has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Castro is hitting for a .264 BA, .331 OBP and .429 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 63 runs. In 450 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Castro has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Matt Waldron gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willi Castro

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News