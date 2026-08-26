Willi Castro And Rockies Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 26

Castro is hitting for a .264 BA, .331 OBP and .429 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 63 runs. In 450 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Castro has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Matt Waldron gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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