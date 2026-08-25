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Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies

Willi Castro

Colorado Rockies • #3 2B

Willi Castro And Rockies Take On Nationals On Aug. 25

Willi Castro and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Castro has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Castro is hitting for a .264 BA, .332 OBP and .428 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 62 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Castro has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez (2-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willi Castro

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