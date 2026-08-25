Willi Castro And Rockies Take On Nationals On Aug. 25

Castro is hitting for a .264 BA, .332 OBP and .428 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 62 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Castro has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez (2-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

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