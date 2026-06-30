Willi Castro And Rockies Square Off Against Marlins On June 30

Castro is hitting for a .273 BA, .344 OBP and .395 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 37 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 33 runs. Castro has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 against the Twins.

The Marlins are sending Eury Perez (3-6) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.41 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

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