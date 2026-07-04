Willi Castro And Rockies Square Off Against Giants On July 4

Castro is hitting for a .270 BA, .341 OBP and .388 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 38 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 35 runs. Castro has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

The Giants are sending Robbie Ray (7-6) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.

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