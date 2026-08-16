Willi Castro And Rockies Play Giants On Aug. 16

Castro is hitting for a .262 BA, .330 OBP and .420 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 55 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Castro has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

The Giants will look to Blade Tidwell (0-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.