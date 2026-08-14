Willi Castro And Rockies Play Giants On Aug. 14

Castro is hitting for a .265 BA, .335 OBP and .426 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 55 runs. In 406 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Castro has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Landen Roupp (7-11) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.

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