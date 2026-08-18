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Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies

Willi Castro

Colorado Rockies • #3 2B

Willi Castro And Rockies Play Dodgers On Aug. 18

Willi Castro and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Castro has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Castro is hitting for a .262 BA, .330 OBP and .416 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 57 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Castro has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.67 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 98 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willi Castro

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