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Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies

Willi Castro

Colorado Rockies • #3 2B

Willi Castro And Rockies Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 17

Willi Castro and his Colorado Rockies will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Castro has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Castro is hitting for a .262 BA, .331 OBP and .418 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 56 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Castro has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Blake Snell (0-1) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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