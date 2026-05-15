Willi Castro And Rockies Play Diamondbacks On May 15

Castro is hitting for a .231 BA, .297 OBP and .325 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 19 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. Castro has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (2-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 7.62 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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