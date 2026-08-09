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Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies

Willi Castro

Colorado Rockies • #3 2B

Willi Castro And Rockies Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 9

Willi Castro and the Colorado Rockies will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Castro has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Castro is hitting for a .263 BA, .332 OBP and .425 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 52 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Castro has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (4-9) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.59 ERA in 120 1/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willi Castro

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