Willi Castro And Rockies Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 9

Castro is hitting for a .263 BA, .332 OBP and .425 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 52 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Castro has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (4-9) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.59 ERA in 120 1/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

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