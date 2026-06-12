Willi Castro And Rockies Square Off Against Athletics On June 12

Castro is hitting for a .269 BA, .338 OBP and .371 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 27 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. Castro has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last game against the Cubs.

Gage Jump (2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.

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