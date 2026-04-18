Will Warren And Yankees Face Royals On April 18

Warren is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.