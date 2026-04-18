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Will Warren
New York Yankees

Will Warren

New York Yankees • #29 SP

Will Warren And Yankees Face Royals On April 18

Will Warren will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, April 18 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Warren has -138 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Warren is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Warren

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