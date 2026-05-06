Will Warren And Yankees Square Off Against Rangers On May 6

Warren is 4-0 with a 2.39 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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