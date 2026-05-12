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Will Warren
New York Yankees

Will Warren

New York Yankees • #29 SP

Will Warren And Yankees Face Orioles On May 12

Will Warren will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:35 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Warren is 4-1 with a 3.46 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Warren

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