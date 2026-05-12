Will Warren And Yankees Face Orioles On May 12

Warren is 4-1 with a 3.46 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.