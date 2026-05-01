Will Warren And Yankees Take On Orioles On May 1

Warren is 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.