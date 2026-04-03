Will Warren And Yankees Play Marlins On April 3
Will Warren will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, April 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Warren has +130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Warren is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The Marlins are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.