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Will Warren
New York Yankees

Will Warren

New York Yankees • #29 SP

Will Warren And Yankees Play Marlins On April 3

Will Warren will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, April 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Warren has +130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Warren is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Marlins are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Warren

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