Will Warren And Yankees Play Marlins On April 3

Warren is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Marlins are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.