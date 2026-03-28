Will Warren And Yankees Play Giants On March 28

Warren went 9-8 with a 4.44 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Giants averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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