Will Warren And Yankees Play Giants On March 28
Will Warren will get the start for his New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Warren has -102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Warren went 9-8 with a 4.44 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched last season.
The Giants averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.