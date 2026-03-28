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Will Warren
New York Yankees

Will Warren

New York Yankees • #29 SP

Will Warren And Yankees Play Giants On March 28

Will Warren will get the start for his New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Warren has -102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Warren went 9-8 with a 4.44 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Giants averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Warren

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