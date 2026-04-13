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Will Warren
New York Yankees

Will Warren

New York Yankees • #29 SP

Will Warren And Yankees Face Angels On April 13

Will Warren will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Warren has -130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Warren is 1-0 with a 3.07 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Warren

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