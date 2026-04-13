Will Warren And Yankees Face Angels On April 13

Warren is 1-0 with a 3.07 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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