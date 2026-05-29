Will Smith And Dodgers Play Phillies On May 29

Smith is hitting for a .253 BA, .337 OBP and .377 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 20 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with a double) against the Rockies.

The Phillies are sending Zack Wheeler (4-0) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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