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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Play Phillies On May 29

Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, May 29 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Smith has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .253 BA, .337 OBP and .377 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 20 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with a double) against the Rockies.

The Phillies are sending Zack Wheeler (4-0) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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