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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On May 20

Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Smith has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .246 BA, .318 OBP and .355 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 16 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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