Will Smith And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On May 20

Smith is hitting for a .246 BA, .318 OBP and .355 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 16 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

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