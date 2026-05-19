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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Take On Padres On May 19

Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Smith has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .254 BA, .327 OBP and .366 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 16 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Griffin Canning (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.64 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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