Will Smith And Dodgers Take On Padres On May 19

Smith is hitting for a .254 BA, .327 OBP and .366 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 16 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Griffin Canning (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.64 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.

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