Will Smith And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On May 18
Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Smith has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Smith is hitting for a .262 BA, .336 OBP and .377 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 16 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Angels.
Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 51 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.