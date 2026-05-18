Will Smith And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On May 18

Smith is hitting for a .262 BA, .336 OBP and .377 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 16 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 51 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.