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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Face Nationals On April 4

Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Smith has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .208 BA, .240 OBP and .458 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored three runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in five runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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