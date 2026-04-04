Will Smith And Dodgers Face Nationals On April 4

Smith is hitting for a .208 BA, .240 OBP and .458 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored three runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in five runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.