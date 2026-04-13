Will Smith And Dodgers Take On Mets On April 13

Smith is hitting for a .295 BA, .392 OBP and .432 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored eight runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

David Peterson (0-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.

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