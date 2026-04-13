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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Take On Mets On April 13

Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .295 BA, .392 OBP and .432 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored eight runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

David Peterson (0-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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