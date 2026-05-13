Will Smith And Dodgers Play Giants On May 13

Smith is hitting for a .265 BA, .333 OBP and .368 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 12 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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