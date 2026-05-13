Will Smith And Dodgers Play Giants On May 13
Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, May 13 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Smith is hitting for a .265 BA, .333 OBP and .368 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 12 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.