Will Smith And Dodgers Square Off Against Giants On May 12

Smith is hitting for a .270 BA, .336 OBP and .374 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 12 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Adrian Houser (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.19 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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