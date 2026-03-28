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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On March 28

Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, March 28 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith had a .296 BA, .404 OBP and .497 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .901 and he scored 64 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 61 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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