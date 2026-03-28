Will Smith And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On March 28

Smith had a .296 BA, .404 OBP and .497 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .901 and he scored 64 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 61 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.

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