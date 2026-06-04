Will Smith And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On June 4
Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Smith has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Smith is hitting for a .250 BA, .335 OBP and .381 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 23 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.