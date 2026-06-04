Will Smith And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On June 4

Smith is hitting for a .250 BA, .335 OBP and .381 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 23 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.

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