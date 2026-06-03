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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On June 3

Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Smith has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .250 BA, .333 OBP and .384 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 22 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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