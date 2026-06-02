Will Smith And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On June 2

Smith is hitting for a .250 BA, .333 OBP and .384 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 22 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.25 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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