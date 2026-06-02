Will Smith And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On June 2
Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Smith has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Smith is hitting for a .250 BA, .333 OBP and .384 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 22 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.
Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.25 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.