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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 6

Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, April 6 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Smith has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .276 BA, .323 OBP and .483 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored four runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.

Max Scherzer (1-0) starts for the Blue Jays, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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