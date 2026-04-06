Will Smith And Dodgers Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 6

Smith is hitting for a .276 BA, .323 OBP and .483 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored four runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.

Max Scherzer (1-0) starts for the Blue Jays, his second this season.

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