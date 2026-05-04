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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Face Astros On May 4

Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Monday, May 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .263 BA, .336 OBP and .368 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 11 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Steven Okert will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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