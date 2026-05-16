FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Play Angels On May 16

Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, May 16 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Smith has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .258 BA, .326 OBP and .375 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 14 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.66 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News