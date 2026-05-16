Will Smith And Dodgers Play Angels On May 16

Smith is hitting for a .258 BA, .326 OBP and .375 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 14 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.66 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.

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