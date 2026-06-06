Will Smith And Dodgers Take On Angels On June 6

Smith is hitting for a .249 BA, .338 OBP and .382 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 23 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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