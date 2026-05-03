Will Benson And Reds Face Pirates On May 3

Benson is hitting for a .196 BA, .315 OBP and .413 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored six runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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