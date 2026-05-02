Will Benson And Reds Play Pirates On May 2

Benson is hitting for a .167 BA, .300 OBP and .310 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored four runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.13 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.