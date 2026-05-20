Will Benson And Reds Square Off Against Phillies On May 20

Benson is hitting for a .176 BA, .322 OBP and .311 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 10 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Aaron Nola (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.91 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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