Will Benson And Reds Take On Nationals On May 14
Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Benson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Benson is hitting for a .182 BA, .333 OBP and .333 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored nine runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.
Foster Griffin (4-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.