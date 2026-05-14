Will Benson And Reds Take On Nationals On May 14

Benson is hitting for a .182 BA, .333 OBP and .333 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored nine runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (4-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season.

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